Softbank wants to set Arm on ‘collision course’ with Nvidia, FT reports

SoftBank (SFTBY) plans to put Arm‘s (ARM) technology at the center of a new network of data centers to train and run AI, setting Arm on a collision course with Nvidia (NVDA) and marking a departure from its traditional business model of selling only intellectual property, The Financial Times’ Tim Bradshaw and David Keohane report. “Many people still doubt… I think Nvidia is undervalued,” Son told the Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday in Riyadh. “Because the future is much bigger.”

