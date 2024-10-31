News & Insights

Stocks
ARM

Softbank wants to set Arm on ‘collision course’ with Nvidia, FT reports

October 31, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SoftBank (SFTBY) plans to put Arm‘s (ARM) technology at the center of a new network of data centers to train and run AI, setting Arm on a collision course with Nvidia (NVDA) and marking a departure from its traditional business model of selling only intellectual property, The Financial Times’ Tim Bradshaw and David Keohane report. “Many people still doubt… I think Nvidia is undervalued,” Son told the Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday in Riyadh. “Because the future is much bigger.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SFTBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
NVDA
SFTBF
SFTBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.