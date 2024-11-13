SoftBank Group price target raised to 12,850 yen from 11,200 yen at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding raised the firm’s price target on SoftBank Group (SFTBY) to 12,850 yen from 11,200 yen and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm updated its net asset value analysis to reflect citing the quality of SoftBank’s holdings and growth exposure. Recent India initial public offerings are supportive of unlocking further shareholder value, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

