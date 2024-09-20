SoFi Techs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for SoFi Techs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 8% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,350, and 11 calls, totaling $499,314.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.45 $3.00 $88.2K 3.8K 162 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $5.00 $65.0K 23.4K 219 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.65 $4.00 $46.5K 6.9K 102 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $9.00 $44.1K 27.6K 5.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.44 $9.00 $44.0K 27.6K 2.0K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs Trading volume stands at 14,734,287, with SOFI's price down by -1.22%, positioned at $8.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

