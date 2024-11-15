News & Insights

Societe Explosifs et Produits Chimiques SA Sees Revenue Growth

November 15, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Societe Explosifs et Produits Chimiques SA (FR:EXPL) has released an update.

Societe Explosifs et Produits Chimiques SA reported a 2.2% increase in consolidated activity for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €412.1 million, driven by robust performance in the Explosives and Mining Drilling sector. Despite a temporary slowdown in Urban Mining due to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the company saw significant growth in the Africa Asia Pacific region and expects a rebound in urban mining activities by year-end. The group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility was recognized with an EcoVadis silver medal, further enhancing its market prospects.

