Social Security's 2025 COLA Predictions Are Out, and Let's Just Say Retirees May Not Be Jumping for Joy

It seems like not too long ago, you could go to the grocery store with $100 and come home with a trunk's worth of items. Nowadays, if you spend $100 at the grocery store, it seems like you're back in a few days going through the whole process again. If you're looking to point the finger at someone, inflation is your guy.

To offset inflation and help retirees keep their purchasing power (theoretically), Social Security uses the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to adjust monthly Social Security benefits in line with inflation (again, theoretically). Official COLA data won't be released until October, but there are predictions available that can give retirees a jump-start on preparing for what it might be.

How Social Security determines the annual COLA

The exact amount of the annual COLA is determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), a monthly measure of inflation that includes typical household items (detergent, toilet paper, etc.), grocery store costs, and transportation (gas, public transportation, etc.).

Here are recent CPI-W data and the corresponding COLA:

Year Average Third Quarter CPI-W COLA Effective Date 2023 301.236 3.2% January 2024 2022 291.901 8.7% January 2023 2021 268.421 5.9% January 2022 2020 253.412 1.3% January 2021 2019 250.200 1.6% January 2020

Why retirees may be disappointed with next year's COLA

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is a senior advocacy group focusing on issues affecting older Americans, such as Social Security. It's also known for its COLA predictions, and in its latest estimates, TSCL noted that it expects the 2025 COLA to come in around 2.6%. This would be the lowest in three years and below the 3.9% average since 1975.

On the one hand, I'm sure retirees appreciate any increase in monthly benefits. On the other hand, after three years of generous COLAs (albeit because of high inflation), these projections are a bit underwhelming.

Is the CPI-W the best measure to determine the COLA?

Social Security has been using the CPI-W to determine COLAs since 1975. However, TSCL has suggested that maybe that measure isn't the best choice, especially considering that retirees have lost 30% of their purchasing power since 2000 despite the COLAs.

To combat the inadequacies of Social Security COLAs, TSCL has recommended using the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), an inflation measure more relevant to seniors (age 62 and older). It includes healthcare, housing, and other expenses typically more relevant to seniors than working-age people.

One problem with the CPI-W is that it doesn't fully account for healthcare costs, one of seniors' largest expenses. For perspective, PwC's Health Research Institute estimates medical costs for the individual market to increase by 7.5% in 2025 -- well above the projected COLA.

Legislation like the CPI-E Act and the Guaranteed 3% COLA Act aim to address these issues and, at minimum, set a floor for how much the COLA should be each year, regardless of inflation data. Whether these measures pass remains to be seen, but in the meantime, retirees should mentally prepare for a modest 2025 COLA.

