Social Security Retirees Are Getting a Raise in 2025. Here's When Your Checks Will Get Bigger.

In 2025, seniors who receive Social Security will see more money coming in their checks. That's because automatic benefit increases are built into Social Security.

Each year, third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers is assessed to see if prices are up year over year. If costs have risen, Social Security recipients get a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for the following year to help them maintain their buying power.

Here's how much you can expect to receive in 2025 if you're on Social Security, along with some details on when your first increased check is likely to show up at your door.

How much more money will retirees get next year?

The Social Security Administration announced recently that seniors will get a 2.5% benefits increase for the 2025 year. That amounts to around $49 more in monthly benefits for the average retiree. Those who have larger benefit checks will see a bigger increase.

Although the COLA was announced in October, it won't take effect right away. Seniors are going to be waiting a few months for their larger Social Security payments and won't see them until January 2025.

Here's when your first check will come with the COLA adjustment applied

The specific date when you'll get your checks will depend on the month in which you were born. Here's exactly when you'll see your first increased payment deposited into your account:

If your birthday is the 1st through the 10th of the month, you'll get your bigger checks starting Jan. 8, 2025.

If your birthday is the 11th through the 20th of the month, your first larger check will arrive on Jan. 15, 2025.

If you were born on the 21st through the 31st of the month, you'll see your first increased Social Security payment on Jan. 22, 2025.

For the remainder of 2025, your checks will remain at this higher point and will come on the standard day that you receive benefits. This is either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month.

Starting in December, the Social Security Administration will begin mailing out notifications alerting you to exactly how much your personal benefit will increase when the COLA goes into effect. You can also log into your mySocialSecurity Account and see your estimated increase in your Message Center, as long as you create your online account by November 20, 2024.

Your benefit increase may be a bit smaller than you're anticipating since Medicare premiums are widely expected to increase in 2025. Premiums for Medicare are withdrawn directly from most people's Social Security checks.

As you plan your spending for the 2025 year, keep in mind exactly when your next big payment will come, and look for details from Social Security about exactly how much more money you'll get. This way, you can make sure you're sticking to your retirement budget as these changes happen in the new year.

