So-Young’s Q3 Profit Rises Amid Revenue Challenges

So-Young International (SY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

So-Young International reported a net income increase to RMB20.3 million for Q3 2024, despite a slight decline in total revenue. The company’s strategic focus on medical product sales and expanding its clinic network has driven significant growth in non-GAAP net income. This positions So-Young as a strong player in the medical aesthetics market, poised for future expansion.

For further insights into SY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.