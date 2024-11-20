So-Young’s Q3 Profit Rises Amid Revenue Challenges

So-Young International (SY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
So-Young International reported a net income increase to RMB20.3 million for Q3 2024, despite a slight decline in total revenue. The company’s strategic focus on medical product sales and expanding its clinic network has driven significant growth in non-GAAP net income. This positions So-Young as a strong player in the medical aesthetics market, poised for future expansion.
For further insights into SY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.