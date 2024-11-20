News & Insights

Stocks

So-Young’s Q3 Profit Rises Amid Revenue Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

So-Young International (SY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

So-Young International reported a net income increase to RMB20.3 million for Q3 2024, despite a slight decline in total revenue. The company’s strategic focus on medical product sales and expanding its clinic network has driven significant growth in non-GAAP net income. This positions So-Young as a strong player in the medical aesthetics market, poised for future expansion.

For further insights into SY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.