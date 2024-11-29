News & Insights

Snowflake’s Conditional Notes Conversion: A Looming Financial Risk

November 29, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

The conditional conversion feature of Snowflake, Inc.’s Notes poses a significant financial risk. If triggered, it allows Note holders to convert their Notes during specified periods, potentially necessitating cash settlements that could strain the company’s liquidity. Furthermore, accounting rules might require reclassification of the Notes from long-term to current liabilities even without conversions, reducing net working capital. Such scenarios could adversely impact Snowflake’s financial condition and operating results.

The average SNOW stock price target is $186.60, implying 7.43% upside potential.

