Snowflake announces expanded partnership with Microsoft

Snowflake (SNOW) announced at Microsoft Ignite an expanded partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to establish a new Snowflake Power Platform connector for Microsoft Power Platform, enabling bidirectional access between Dataverse, the enterprise data platform for agents, and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. “The connector simplifies data interoperability between Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft’s low-code/no-code services suite, Dynamics 365, and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, giving developers and business users the power to build and leverage custom enterprise AI applications using their enterprise data in Snowflake. With this latest integration, Snowflake and Microsoft will help customers simplify data collaboration, enhance enterprise insights, and harness the power of AI for their unique business needs,” the company stated. Data access from Dataverse to Snowflake is expected in early 2025, the company noted.

