SNDL appoints new Chief Information Officer and new President, Liquor Division

November 21, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

SNDL (SNDL) appointed Phil McBride as Chief Information Officer and Navroop Sandhawalia as President, Liquor Division. Phil McBride joins SNDL with more than 25 years of experience across consumer-packaged goods, financial services and retail industries, having held leadership roles at OMERS, Molson Coors, Aeroplan, and Proctor & Gamble. Navroop Sandhawalia, who joined SNDL in October 2023 as Vice President of Finance, and was promoted to Interim President, Liquor Division in September, has experience includeing over 13 years at Loblaws where he held various roles within finance, analytics and data science.

