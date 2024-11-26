Snam Lists First Sustainability-Linked Bonds on Borsa Italiana

SNAM S.p.A. (IT:SRG) has released an update.

Snam S.p.A. has successfully listed its first Sustainability-Linked dual tranche bond on the MOT Professional segment of Borsa Italiana, marking a milestone in sustainable finance for Italian corporates. The issuance, totaling approximately 1.5 billion euros, includes a 600 million pound tranche over 12 years and a 750 million euro tranche over 7 years, both tied to the company’s ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets. This strategic move enhances Snam’s financing diversification and underscores the growing market confidence in its sustainability strategy.

