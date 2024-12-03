News & Insights

Snam and VTTI Bolster LNG Holdings in Italy

December 03, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

SNAM S.p.A. (IT:SRG) has released an update.

VTTI and Snam have successfully completed their acquisition of Adriatic LNG, Italy’s largest LNG terminal, with VTTI holding a 70% stake and Snam 30%. This acquisition aims to enhance energy security and diversification in Italy, aligning with VTTI’s strategy to expand its role in sustainable energy sources. The move also strengthens Snam’s position as a major operator in the European LNG market.

