Snack Empire Reveals Interim Results for 2024

Snack Empire Holdings Limited has released its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company ensures compliance with Hong Kong’s listing requirements, offering the report online for shareholder review. Investors can access the detailed financial statements on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange platform.

