SMX, FinGo enter collaboration mandate to develop ‘Phyiscal to Digital’ platform

SMX (SMX)announces its collaboration mandate with Sthaler Ltd, which markets FinGo ID, a cutting-edge Human Identity SaaS. Together, they intend to develop a centralized reporting platform to ensure transparency within the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, and through the entire supply chain to ensure all ASM gold exported comes from an ethical and responsible source. According to the World Bank, one widely used estimate is that more than 100 million people globally depend either directly or indirectly on ASM for their livelihoods. SMX believes the global marketplace for ASM gold is becoming increasingly complex, and the globalgold marketfaces rising regulatory pressure to comply with stringent environmental, social, and governance regulations. It further believes that governments are under pressure to ensure that all gold exports are ethical, compliant with government regulations, and able to report evidential data accurately in real time. This collaboration mandate is the first step in a planned broader relationship between SMX and Sthaler expected to address: Ethical sourcing of precious metals; Child labour; Use of chemicals; Location identification of artisanal miners and mining operations

