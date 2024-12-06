SMX and Ybyra Capital Set Merger Plans in Motion

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company and Ybyra Capital have signed a non-binding agreement to explore a merger that could revolutionize global trade by combining SMX’s digital traceability technologies with Ybyra’s robust asset base and logistics infrastructure. This strategic move aims to enhance supply chain transparency and unlock significant growth potential in South America and Asia, with an eye on sustainable and ethical commodity certification. The merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

