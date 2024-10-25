Smurfit Westrock Announces Quarterly Dividend Payout

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share, payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 15, 2024. The dividend will primarily be paid in U.S. Dollars, with options for Pounds Sterling or Euro for certain shareholders. This move underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors, reflecting its strength in the global paper-based packaging market.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.