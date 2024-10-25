News & Insights

Stocks

Smurfit Westrock Announces Quarterly Dividend Payout

October 25, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share, payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 15, 2024. The dividend will primarily be paid in U.S. Dollars, with options for Pounds Sterling or Euro for certain shareholders. This move underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors, reflecting its strength in the global paper-based packaging market.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.