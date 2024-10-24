Smoore International Boosts Workforce with Share Options

Smoore International Holdings Limited (HK:6969) has released an update.

Smoore International Holdings Limited has granted over 93 million share options under its post-IPO scheme to key executives and employees, with a vesting period from 2025 to 2029 and a 10-year validity. This move, including notable allocations to executive directors, reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce and boost shareholder value. The exercise price is set at HK$11.16, slightly above the closing price on the grant date.

