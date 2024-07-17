Smith & Nephew's (SNN) CATALYSTEM System Gets FDA Clearance

Smith & Nephew SNATS SNN recently announced the receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance for its new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System. The system is made to meet the changing needs of primary hip surgery, such as the growing popularity of anterior approach procedures and the growing significance of ambulatory surgery centers.

Additionally, the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System makes use of the exclusive, patent-pending ACCUBROACH Technology, which offers demonstrated reproducibility between the broach and implant, ensuring stem seating that is reliable and repeatable.

More on the CATALYSTEM System

To provide a precise fit, the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System was created utilizing global data sets spanning femoral morphologies, building on the legacy of Smith & Nephew's clinically effective stem designs. With reduced distal stem geometry and shorter lengths, the system have a triple-taper stem design with homogeneous proximal loading that works well for anterior approaches but can also be used for other approaches.

The design of CATALYSTEM facilitates accurate fit and fill proximally without distal interference. It is ideally suited for the direct anterior approach. Additionally, the system is delivered in a single modular tray, which helps drive efficiencies in facilitating more shelf space and reducing sterilization costs.

Smith & Nephew's hip business has reached a significant milestone with the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System, which enhances the company's current hip portfolio with a primary stem that is perfect for advanced anterior procedures, building on the excellent clinical record of POLAR3. The system is engineered for precision, confidence and surgical efficiencies, and the launch of the new stem combined with the company’s proprietary OXINIUM Technology and integration with its robotics platform will help Smith & Nephew continue to enhance patient outcomes in hip surgery.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global hip replacement market size was estimated at $6.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2033 at a growth rate of 5.4%.

An increase in the number of geriatric patients with osteoarthritis and other pain disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is primarily associated with their increased participation in sports and increased risk of injury during play, which can result in fractures or ligament sprains and an increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization. The market is growing steadily due to improved navigation for performing surgeries and greater robotic automation and networking.

Notable Developments

In June, SNN announced the launch of its new CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services. This launch is likely to provide personalized solutions for surgeons and patients across partial and total knee arthroplasty procedures.

In April, SNN announced an exclusive distribution agreement with NAVBIT, a specialized player in surgical technology. This exclusive partnership, unveiled during the Australian Orthopedics Association COE Meeting in Sydney, marks a significant step in expanding its implant business in Australia.

