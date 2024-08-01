Smith & Nephew H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4.3% On Underlying Basis

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew (SN.L, SNN) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to $253 million from $211 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 24.5 compared to 19.7. Trading profit increased to $471 million from $417 million. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 37.6 compared to 34.9.

First half revenue increased to $2.83 billion from $2.73 billion, last year. Revenue increased 4.3% on an underlying basis and up 3.4% on a reported basis, for the period.

The Group's guidance for 2024 is unchanged.

