Smith & Nephew H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4.3% On Underlying Basis

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew (SN.L, SNN) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to $253 million from $211 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 24.5 compared to 19.7. Trading profit increased to $471 million from $417 million. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 37.6 compared to 34.9.

First half revenue increased to $2.83 billion from $2.73 billion, last year. Revenue increased 4.3% on an underlying basis and up 3.4% on a reported basis, for the period.

The Group's guidance for 2024 is unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.