Smith & Nephew Executives Buy Company Shares

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew plc has reported a series of insider transactions, where key management personnel acquired American Depository Shares through the company’s Dividend Re-Investment Plan after the 2023 final dividend. The transactions, which took place on the New York Stock Exchange, involved Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) purchasing shares at a fixed price. This move highlights the confidence of Smith & Nephew’s leadership in the company’s performance and future prospects.

