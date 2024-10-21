News & Insights

SmartFinancial Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 21, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

SmartFinancial ( (SMBK) ) has provided an update.

SmartFinancial reported a strong third quarter of 2024 with a net income of $9.1 million, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year and quarter. The company highlighted a 16% growth in net organic loans and leases and a 14 basis point expansion in its net interest margin to 3.11%. Additionally, SmartFinancial enhanced its financial strategies with the establishment of a REIT subsidiary. The company maintained solid credit quality and celebrated a nearly 9% growth in tangible book value per share, affirming its robust operational performance and positive outlook.

