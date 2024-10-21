SmartFinancial Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Performance

SmartFinancial ( (SMBK) ) has provided an update.

SmartFinancial reported a strong third quarter of 2024 with a net income of $9.1 million, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year and quarter. The company highlighted a 16% growth in net organic loans and leases and a 14 basis point expansion in its net interest margin to 3.11%. Additionally, SmartFinancial enhanced its financial strategies with the establishment of a REIT subsidiary. The company maintained solid credit quality and celebrated a nearly 9% growth in tangible book value per share, affirming its robust operational performance and positive outlook.

For a thorough assessment of SMBK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.