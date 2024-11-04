News & Insights

SmartCraft ASA Announces Q3 2024 Financial Release

November 04, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA, a leading Nordic SaaS provider for the construction sector, will release its Q3 2024 financial report on November 5, inviting stakeholders to a webcast presentation. The company boasts a customer base of over 13,300 and continues to enhance productivity and efficiency for SMEs across the region.

