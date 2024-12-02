Smart Money Is Betting Big In TPR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tapestry. Our analysis of options history for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 76% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $117,380, and 11 were calls, valued at $664,236.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $85.0 for Tapestry during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tapestry's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tapestry's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Tapestry 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $65.00 $102.0K 1.0K 310 TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $65.00 $92.5K 1.0K 567 TPR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.1 $7.9 $7.9 $70.00 $81.3K 0 103 TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $65.00 $76.0K 1.0K 1.1K TPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.1 $35.0 $36.7 $27.50 $73.4K 20 20

About Tapestry

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tapestry, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tapestry Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,159,421, the price of TPR is up by 2.87%, reaching $64.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. Expert Opinions on Tapestry

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Tapestry with a target price of $75. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Tapestry, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Tapestry, maintaining a target price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Tapestry with a target price of $66. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tapestry options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

