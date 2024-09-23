Smart Money Is Betting Big In TGT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $245,006 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $584,354.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $165.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Target's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Target's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $165.00 $356.9K 2.0K 769 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $150.00 $83.4K 6.0K 113 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.65 $15.4 $15.55 $145.00 $77.7K 1.8K 50 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.43 $2.4 $2.43 $165.00 $67.3K 4.7K 595 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.65 $16.35 $16.35 $155.00 $52.3K 84 37

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Target With a volume of 1,255,058, the price of TGT is up 0.47% at $155.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $180.66666666666666.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

