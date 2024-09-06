Smart Money Is Betting Big In LUV Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) summing a total amount of $1,002,329.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 336,885.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for Southwest Airlines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Southwest Airlines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Southwest Airlines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.45 $11.6 $20.00 $464.0K 844 0 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $1.48 $1.46 $30.00 $146.0K 2.8K 1.0K LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $32.50 $75.0K 153 1.0K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.57 $1.57 $1.57 $30.00 $61.2K 9.4K 404 LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $2.98 $3.0 $32.50 $52.5K 153 175

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Southwest Airlines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Southwest Airlines Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,575,514, with LUV's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $29.71. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $35.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Southwest Airlines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.