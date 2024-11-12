Smart Money Is Betting Big In Dollar Gen Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Gen.

Looking at options history for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $402,583 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $256,912.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Gen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Gen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Gen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $10.25 $10.3 $75.00 $135.9K 294 74 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.75 $70.00 $111.6K 62 206 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.35 $17.1 $17.1 $60.00 $51.3K 9 30 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.86 $2.8 $2.8 $73.00 $50.3K 14 282 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.1 $17.1 $17.1 $90.00 $42.7K 2.8K 26

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar Gen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dollar Gen's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,578,386, the price of DG is down by -3.03%, reaching $73.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $98. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Gen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.