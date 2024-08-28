Smart Money Is Betting Big In Coca-Cola Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Coca-Cola. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $192,884, and 8 calls, totaling $294,016.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $77.5 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coca-Cola options trades today is 4441.62 with a total volume of 1,046.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coca-Cola's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $77.50 $192.8K 6 300 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.94 $2.89 $2.94 $69.00 $54.9K 274 210 KO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.55 $4.4 $5.0 $67.50 $50.0K 8.2K 0 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $12.9 $12.95 $60.00 $45.3K 846 68 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.38 $70.00 $35.5K 17.6K 69

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coca-Cola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Coca-Cola's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,868,091, the price of KO is down by -0.02%, reaching $71.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coca-Cola

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $78.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $78.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coca-Cola options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.