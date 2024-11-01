News & Insights

Stocks
BRSYF

Small early trial shows brain stimulation may slow Alzheimer symptoms, NBC says

November 01, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

A report presented Thursday at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease meeting in Madrid stated that researchers found that when a transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, device was aimed at the right spot in the brain, it could slow the development of Alzheimer’s Disease symptoms, such as memory loss, compared to an inactive treatment, Linda Carroll and Mustafa Fattah report for NBC News. The new study, a phase 2 clinical trial, included 32 volunteers with Alzheimer’s disease, aged 56 to 88 at the start of the study, who were followed for 52 weeks, the report noted. Dr. Giacomo Koch, a professor of human physiology at the University of Ferrara and one of the co-founders of Sinaptica, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company currently developing the therapy, is currently planning a phase 3 trial, which would be needed for Food and Drug Administration approval.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BWAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRSYF
BWAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.