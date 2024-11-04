SM Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Oil Production

SM Energy Company SM reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.73.

Total quarterly revenues of $644 million increased from $641 million in the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $651 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to increased oil equivalent production volumes, offset partially by lower average realized price per Boe.

Operational Performance

Production

SM Energy’s third-quarter production totaled 170 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (almost 46% oil), up nearly 11% from the year-ago level of 153.7 MBoe/d. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at 166 MBoe/d.

Oil production increased 15% year over year to 77.4 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 MBbls/d.

The company produced 375.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, up 5% year over year. Natural gas liquids contributed 30.1 MBbls/d to the total production volume, which improved 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Realized Prices

Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $41.08 compared with $45.24 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized oil price slipped 8% to $74.72 per barrel.

The average realized price of natural gas declined 41% year over year to $1.46 per thousand cubic feet, while that for natural gas liquids declined 8% to $21.70 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses decreased 7% year over year to $4.73 per Boe. General and administrative expenses increased 9% to $2.25 per Boe from the prior-year level of $2.07. Transportation expenses jumped 3% to $2.13 per Boe.

Total hydrocarbon production expenses in the quarter were $148.4 million compared with the year-ago level of $138.3 million. Total exploration expenses were $12.1 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $10.2 million.

Capex

The capital expenditure in the September-end quarter totaled $302.1 million. Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $129.8 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, SM Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion and a net debt of $1.1 billion.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, SM Energy expects production to be in the range of 18.9-20.2 MMBoe. Of the total production, oil will likely contribute 51%. Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals), excluding acquisitions, are estimated to be in the $320-$340 million range.

For full-year 2024, the company anticipates net production volume in the range of 62.2-63.5 MMBoe. Oil is now anticipated to account for 47% of the total production.

Some other major stocks from the exploration and production space are ConocoPhillips COP, EOG Resources Inc EOG and Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.

