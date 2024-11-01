News & Insights

SM Energy price target raised to $57 from $56 at Stephens

November 01, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on SM Energy (SM) to $57 from $56 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 free cash flow beat consensus by 20%, Q3 production was 2% above the Street and initial Q4 production and capex guidance were 1% above and 1% below consensus, respectively, notes the analyst, who views the earnings release as “positive.”

Read More on SM:

