Sleep Number CEO says need to be more efficient with media spend

Says advertising needs to have greater efficiency with less consumer in que to buy a mattress. Says seeing delayed decision making by consumers – seeing “some real hesitancy out there”. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SNBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.