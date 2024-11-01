News & Insights

SLAM Exploration Reveals Promising Drill Results

November 01, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has announced preliminary drilling results from its Goodwin project in New Brunswick, revealing promising mineral zones in two new drill holes. The exploration uncovered significant mineralization, with assays pending for numerous samples, highlighting potential copper equivalent grades.

