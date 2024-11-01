SLAM Exploration Reveals Promising Drill Results

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has announced preliminary drilling results from its Goodwin project in New Brunswick, revealing promising mineral zones in two new drill holes. The exploration uncovered significant mineralization, with assays pending for numerous samples, highlighting potential copper equivalent grades.

