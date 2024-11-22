SL Green Realty price target raised to $72 from $70 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz raised the firm’s price target on SL Green Realty (SLG) to $72 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company announced the sale of an 11% stake in OVA at a 4.3%-4.4% cap rate. The sale is a strong mark for trophy NYC office, but should be a modest positive for the stock, as the cap rate was not widely outside the range of expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it believes issuing equity at a 22% premium to consensus net asset value is a “shrewd” move.

