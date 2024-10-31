News & Insights

SkyWest reports Q3 EPS $2.16, consensus $1.92

October 31, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $913M, consensus $889M. Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest (SKYW), said, “Our ability to organically grow the number of available captains for the first three quarters of 2024 has opened up incremental growth vectors for us. We are making significant progress in recapturing underserved markets, increasing fleet utilization and quickly placing new aircraft deliveries into service. I want to thank our people for their amazing work as we continue to execute on these opportunities, including the expansion of our CRJ550 and E175 fleets.”

