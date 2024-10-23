Sky Gold Corp Secures Drilling Permits in Nevada

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp has received drilling permits for its Evening Star Copper-Gold property in Nevada, aiming to explore potential copper-gold deposits. The company’s upcoming drill program will target the ‘Highlife Copper’ porphyry and ‘Tower Gold’ intrusion-hosted gold sites, with renewed interest sparked by rising commodity prices.

