Sky Gold Corp Secures Drilling Permits in Nevada

October 23, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp has received drilling permits for its Evening Star Copper-Gold property in Nevada, aiming to explore potential copper-gold deposits. The company’s upcoming drill program will target the ‘Highlife Copper’ porphyry and ‘Tower Gold’ intrusion-hosted gold sites, with renewed interest sparked by rising commodity prices.

