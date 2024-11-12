News & Insights

SJM Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 12, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

SJM Holdings (HK:0880) has released an update.

SJM Holdings has reported a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with net gaming revenue reaching HK$6,995 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA also improved substantially, and the Grand Lisboa Palace saw a turnaround in its financials. Despite a minor loss for the year-to-date, these results indicate a positive trajectory for the Group’s revenues and profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

