SJM Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

SJM Holdings has reported a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with net gaming revenue reaching HK$6,995 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA also improved substantially, and the Grand Lisboa Palace saw a turnaround in its financials. Despite a minor loss for the year-to-date, these results indicate a positive trajectory for the Group’s revenues and profitability.

