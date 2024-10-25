Siyata Mobile’s $7M Equity Agreement with Hudson

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has entered into an equity purchase agreement with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC, enabling the company to issue and sell up to $7 million worth of its common shares. This strategic move could provide Siyata with essential capital, potentially influencing its market performance and offering new opportunities for investors. The deal reflects a noteworthy development for those tracking stocks in the tech sector.

