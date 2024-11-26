Siyata Mobile to Upgrade Palm Beach Schools’ Communication

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has announced that the School District of Palm Beach County will upgrade to its latest generation SD7 handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits. This move aims to enhance communication clarity for school bus drivers with AI-enabled noise-canceling technology. The upgrade highlights Siyata’s ongoing commitment to improving communication solutions in large-scale operations.

