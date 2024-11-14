News & Insights

Stocks

Siyata Mobile Expands Reach with New Deployment

November 14, 2024 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc., a global provider of Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices, has successfully deployed its rugged SD7 handsets and VK7 vehicle kits with The National St John Ambulance Service in Papua New Guinea. The new communication system enhances reliability, ease of use, and audio clarity for first responders, surpassing the performance of traditional smartphones and UHF radio systems.

For further insights into SYTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.