Siyata Mobile Expands Reach with New Deployment

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc., a global provider of Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices, has successfully deployed its rugged SD7 handsets and VK7 vehicle kits with The National St John Ambulance Service in Papua New Guinea. The new communication system enhances reliability, ease of use, and audio clarity for first responders, surpassing the performance of traditional smartphones and UHF radio systems.

For further insights into SYTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.