Sixth Street Reports Strong Q3 with Increased Dividends

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. reported a robust third quarter with net investment income of $0.59 per share, exceeding its base dividend by $0.11 per share. The company declared a $0.46 base dividend and a $0.05 supplemental dividend for upcoming quarters. Despite some net unrealized losses, primarily from its investment in Lithium Technologies, the company’s net asset value per share increased to $17.12. With active investments and a focus on floating interest rates, TSLX continues to capitalize on a high-interest rate environment.

