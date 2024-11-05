News & Insights

Sixth Street Reports Strong Q3 with Increased Dividends

November 05, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( (TSLX) ) has issued an announcement.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. reported a robust third quarter with net investment income of $0.59 per share, exceeding its base dividend by $0.11 per share. The company declared a $0.46 base dividend and a $0.05 supplemental dividend for upcoming quarters. Despite some net unrealized losses, primarily from its investment in Lithium Technologies, the company’s net asset value per share increased to $17.12. With active investments and a focus on floating interest rates, TSLX continues to capitalize on a high-interest rate environment.

