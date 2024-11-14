Six Flags Entertainment to invest over $1B over next two years

Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) announced it will invest more than $1B over the next two years to enhance the guest experience at its 42 parks. The investments, which will total between $500M and $525M in both 2025 and 2026, will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements that are sure to deliver an unparalleled level of fun and excitement to guests of all ages. In August, the company unveiled its capital investment for the 2025 operating season. Those plans include seven new roller coasters, along with an expanded roster of popular seasonal events. In addition, the new All Park Passport Add-On will allow season passholders and members to visit all 42 of the company’s amusement and water parks beginning January 6, 2025. More than $80M of the overall two-year spend will go toward food and beverage upgrades, including new restaurant concepts and improved menu offerings.

