Sitka Gold Corp. Uncovers Promising Yukon Gold Prospects

October 31, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Sitka Gold Corp. has reported promising results from its initial exploration at the Pukelman gold target in Yukon, with surface rock samples showing gold grades as high as 67.9 g/t. The exploration included soil sampling, geological mapping, and diamond drilling, revealing visible gold and significant quartz veining, indicating a strong potential for gold discovery.

