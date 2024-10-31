Sitka Gold Corp. Uncovers Promising Yukon Gold Prospects

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Sitka Gold Corp. has reported promising results from its initial exploration at the Pukelman gold target in Yukon, with surface rock samples showing gold grades as high as 67.9 g/t. The exploration included soil sampling, geological mapping, and diamond drilling, revealing visible gold and significant quartz veining, indicating a strong potential for gold discovery.

For further insights into TSE:SIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.