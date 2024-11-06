Sitio Royalties reports Q3 EPS 15c, consensus 13c

Reports Q3 revenue $149.38M, consensus $153.25M. “We continued our streak of sound results, beating expectations for the third consecutive quarter. This allowed us to strengthen our full-year 2024 outlook with higher volumes and cash costs that are down by approximately 4% year-over-year,” said Sitio CEO Chris Conoscenti. “We are proving the resiliency of our business model and offer investors an attractive option to own quality and high margin oil and gas assets across several of the best basins in the U.S. Through disciplined acquisitions and effective management of our resources, we are differentiating Sitio from its peers. The recent expansion of our line-of-sight wells and healthy operating activity levels today provide us with high-confidence in our ability to deliver value for our shareholders.”

