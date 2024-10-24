News & Insights

Sirius XM resumed with an Underperform at BofA

October 24, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

BofA resumed coverage of Sirius XM (SIRI) with an Underperform rating and $23 price target The firm believes subscriber growth will remain muted moving forward; that ARPU will be pressured on a mix shift towards streaming; that elevated satellite and non-satellite capex as well as higher interest will weigh on free cash flow for the rest of 2024 and 2025; and that higher leverage will constrain buybacks until 2026-27.

