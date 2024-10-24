Sirius XM resumed with an Underperform at BofA

BofA resumed coverage of Sirius XM (SIRI) with an Underperform rating and $23 price target The firm believes subscriber growth will remain muted moving forward; that ARPU will be pressured on a mix shift towards streaming; that elevated satellite and non-satellite capex as well as higher interest will weigh on free cash flow for the rest of 2024 and 2025; and that higher leverage will constrain buybacks until 2026-27.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SIRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.