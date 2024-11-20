Sipa Resources Updates on Barbwire Terrace Project Progress

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited has advanced its exploration efforts at the Barbwire Terrace Base Metal Project, honing in on key target areas identified through a comprehensive ground gravity survey. The company, in collaboration with Buru Energy Limited, aims to tap into Mississippi Valley-style zinc-lead-silver deposits, with recent surveys enhancing geological understanding crucial for future drilling plans. Additionally, as Buru Energy focuses on simplifying its business, Sipa is poised to assist in managing changes within their joint venture.

