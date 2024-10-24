Sintana Energy Begins Second Exploration in Namibia

News & Insights

Sintana Energy (TSE:SEI) has released an update.

Sintana Energy has commenced its second exploration campaign in Namibia’s Orange Basin, focusing on the Mopane 1-A well. This initiative seeks to expand on previous discoveries of significant light oil columns, which have shown promising initial estimates of up to 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The ongoing operations aim to further assess the quality and potential of the Mopane complex.

