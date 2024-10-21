Sino Biopharmaceutical’s New Drug Application Accepted for Advanced Cancer Treatment

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Sino Biopharmaceutical has announced the acceptance of a new drug application for Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsules combined with chemotherapy, marking a significant step in treating advanced soft tissue sarcoma. This innovative combination therapy has shown promising efficacy in clinical trials, potentially offering hope to patients less responsive to conventional treatments. The company’s ongoing investment in research and development underscores its commitment to advancing cancer treatment options.

