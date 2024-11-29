Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. Stays Focused on Trading Resumption

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. (SG:5WG) has released an update.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. reports no new material updates on its operations or the ongoing CAD investigations. The company remains focused on resuming trading and advises caution to shareholders and potential investors when dealing in its securities. Updates will be provided as developments occur.

