Singapore Institute Advances Strategic Partnership with EnGeneIC

December 03, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. (SG:9G2) has released an update.

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with EnGeneIC Pty Limited, focusing on the development of EDV-based products and theranostics. The collaboration has led to promising advancements in EnGeneIC’s proprietary technology, prompting an extension of the negotiation period for a definitive agreement. Shareholders will be informed of any significant updates as the partnership progresses.

