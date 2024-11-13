Sinclair’s Diamond Sports announces multi-year agreement with Prime Video

Diamond Sports Group, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair (SBGI), announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Video, enabling direct-to-consumer, local access to Diamond’s FanDuel Sports Network’s 16 regional sports networks, or “RSNs,” serving fans in 31 states. Under the terms of the agreement: FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available via Prime Video as an add on subscription for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area; Customers will be able to subscribe to and watch their local FanDuel Sports Network content, including live games and pre- and post-game programming directly through Prime Video; Amazon will market the availability of FanDuel Sports Network content on Prime Video; Fans who watch local games through Prime Video will enjoy a seamless and customized viewing experience, as Prime Video allows them to subscribe, manage, and watch their favorite streaming services and sports content in one place. David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “Partnering with Prime Video, one of the largest streaming destinations in the U.S., and making FanDuel Sports Network available as part of their add on subscriptions, creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers. Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans.” Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

